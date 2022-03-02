The Dean of Valuation Has Spoken: Amazon Is a Buy

NYU professor Aswath Damodaran has published his analysis of FANGAM stocks: Only two are a buy, and one of them is Amazon.

One of the world’s most famous authorities on valuation, New York University finance professor Aswath Damodaran, has updated his analysis for Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, Meta (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report, and Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report — collectively known as "FANGAM" stocks.

It's good news for Amazon shareholders — at its current price, AMZN is a buy. Damodaran believes the e-commerce titan's valuation is in line with its long-term narrative.

Let's take a further look.

The Golden Decade of Tech

In his blog, Damodaran points out FANGAM’s importance in the U.S. stock market. The combined market value of these stocks jumped from $719 billion to $5 trillion between January 1, 2010, and January 1, 2020.

Although there are more than 7,000 stocks on U.S. exchanges, these six companies accounted for 19% of the total increase in equity value throughout the decade.

However, the pandemic changed this trend. For the first time, FANGAM stocks underperformed the overall market from August 31, 2020, through February 9, 2022.

Who's dragging down the group? Amazon, for its poor performance in 2021, along with Meta and Netflix, which had disappointing fourth-quarter results.

Damodaran’s Valuation

NYU's Damodaran previously argued AMZN stock was overvalued. On August 20, 2020, he calculated Amazon revenue growth should be 20% at a 12% target margin, resulting in a $2,778 price target — 15% lower than share prices were at the time.

Indeed, Amazon’s revenue grew 21% year-over-year in 2021. But its operating margin was merely 5%.

Should this lead to a bearish valuation on Damodaran’s part? Not at all. The professor argues his valuation isn't guided by earnings reports and incremental news, but rather by the company’s intrinsic value.

As a result, he projects 15% revenue growth for Amazon, with a price target of $3,068. According to his assumptions, Amazon is transforming itself from an e-commerce company to a disruptive platform that gets into any large industry it judges as inefficient.

All Risks Considered

In his analysis, the NYU professor refers to Amazon as a “Field of Dreams company, offering investors a promise of revenues now, and if they wait patiently, profits in the future.”

For its first few decades, Amazon was able to grow its revenue but not to expand its profitability. However, for the last five years, Amazon has increased its margins and found a way to profit.

Amazon’s main challenge is the regulatory pressures the company has been contending with. However, Damodaran disregards such risk. As he writes, “given Amazon’s reach across businesses and geographies, regulators will fall short in stopping it.” Finally, he concludes he will be adding some AMZN to his portfolio.

