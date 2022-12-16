One Seeking Alpha contributor is bullish on Amazon in the long term… but not at its current price. Here's why.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report stock reached its peak throughout the pandemic and has fallen back to pre-pandemic levels. That should indicate the stock is cheap and that it will soon find its way back to the top, right? Well, not according to this analyst.

Seeking Alpha contributor “Tradevestor” compared the last time Amazon's stock was trading at $88, in 2019, to the current scenario. The author believes the market conditions that allowed the stock to escalate toward its peak in 2020-2021 lockdowns are much different than the ones the company faces today. Here's why.

Figure 1: Sell AMZN? Why This Expert Thinks Amazon Is Still Overpriced iStock

See also: 200,000% Gains? That Might Have Been Reality for Some Amazon Investors

Deteriorating Fundamentals?

The main bullish argument for Amazon has to do with the strength of its flywheel.

The company's e-commerce business is able to deliver virtually any product consumers need anywhere and at any time.

Prime features such as Prime Video and Prime Music, and even physical products such as Kindle and Echo dots (and Alexa,by extension), have helped lock customers in.

And finally, Amazon's ad business completes the circle of monetization.

However, the e-commerce segment is continually bleeding from macroeconomic headwinds. Although the advertising arm is a fast-growing and high-margin business, it is still not reliable enough to be Amazon’s salvation.

Why?

Advertising is tied directly to Amazon’s marketplace selling capability. If e-commerce performance plunges, how long will it be until advertisers start paying less to advertise on Amazon’s platform?

Finally, when e-commerce fails, investors tend to turn their attention to the company's cloud arm: Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amazon’s cash cow has contributed the most to the company’s operating income throughout 2022. However, AWS has shown its first sign of fatigue — which the Tradevestor sees as a natural market consequence.

“There is no denying that the slowdown in AWS is concerning. But it is to be expected as the wave of new and existing businesses moving to the cloud during the peak of COVID was never going to continue,” the analyst wrote.

A natural consequence or not, it’s possible we are witnessing a crack in Amazon’s flywheel strategy, as its growth lines are running dry. If the company is not poised for revenue and margin expansion as once expected, the stock will most likely keep moving sideways.

Multiple Compression

For those who are unfamiliar with the term, multiple compression is a phenomenon that takes place in either of these two scenarios: (1) a company’s earnings increase while its trading price remains flat; (2) a company’s earnings stay flat, but its stock price sinks.

The consequence in both cases is that the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple plunges as well.

“As the number of competitors and the strength of existing competitors increase, it'd be a massive challenge for the incumbents (AWS) to even maintain their share, much less to continue growing at the same pace. Although ads are strong right now, just ask Meta Platforms (META) - Get Free Report and Google (GOOGL) - Get Free Report about the downside of an ad reliant revenue stream,” they justified.

Is Amazon Stock Worth $70?

The author finishes by stating they are not an Amazon bear, but they still don't see the current $88 trading price as an entry point.

By borrowing another Seeking Alpha author’s valuation, AWS would be worth $60 per share and its business, $20. As Tradevestor doesn’t believe the remaining segments are worth $8 per share, the author stated they are willing to wait until the stock hits $70.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Amazon Maven)