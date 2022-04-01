Amazon stock remains Evercore ISI’s top mega-cap long holding, despite the effects of inflation and geopolitical headwinds. Here's more about how AMZN could be underappreciated.

Evercore ISI’s Mark Mahaney has updated his valuation of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report. The analyst recognized that the current macro scenario makes it challenging for the Seattle-based titan to beat Wall Street's expectations.

Yet even in such an unfavorable environment, the analyst still argued there are four key factors to Amazon stock that the market is taking for granted. Here's what justifies Mahaney’s $4,300 target price.

Figure 1: Evercore ISI: Amazon Stock Is Still Far From Its Upside Potential Dave Sanders for The New York Times

Strong Logistics and Advertising Business Expansion

Mahaney believes Amazon’s investments in logistics made during the pandemic will be ultimately converted into financial results. The analyst stated Amazon has grown its distribution capacity more in 2020 and 2021 than in the entire decade before. Faster logistics, he believes, should lead to higher demand.

“As such, we think there is potential upside to the Street’s Amazon Retail Revenue estimates, which may not be fully accounting for shipping elasticity benefits driven by the company’s recent fulfillment and distribution capacity expansion/investments,” said Mahaney.

The analyst is also optimistic about Amazon's advertising business. The company has disclosed double-digit growth during recent quarters, including impressive 88% year-over-year growth in the second quarter of 2021.

The Grocery Market and a Small Trading Price

Mahaney also argued the grocery delivery market is “the final frontier” for e-commerce and that “there is new evidence that Amazon is gaining real traction in the category,” referring to Amazon’s being consumers' favorite platform for purchasing groceries.

However, a promising industry doesn't necessarily equal a quickly profitable industry. Amazon’s brick-and-mortar ventures have been referred to as “an expensive hobby” by Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management. And it might be too soon to take into account Amazon’s grocery delivery infrastructure as a key part of the company.

Still, Mahaney believes the company’s current trading price is too low to be ignored. Even considering its P/E multiple, the stock appears cheap. “Did you know that you can buy the world’s largest, fastest-growing, and most profitable retailer for free?” the team at Evercore wrote.

The Best Post-War Investment

Mahaney most recently also argued that Amazon and Google are two of the consumer-tech companies that will benefit most from the end of the war betweenRussia and Ukraine.

“There are no defensive names in consumer tech. With that said, these are the highest quality names in terms of valuation, in terms of balance sheet and in terms of business model, so I am not surprised if they are the first to sort of recover and move off of the bottom, particularly Amazon,” said Mahaney.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Amazon Maven)