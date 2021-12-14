Amazon Stock: Why Wells Fargo Sees 20% Upside

Analyst Robert Coolbrith expects Amazon’s investments in 2021 to flourish in 2022. Here’s why.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report has been the worst-performing stock among the FAANG group, which also includes Meta (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report, and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report. In fact, its shares have lagged both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite this year (8% against 27% and 23%, respectively).

A bad year for the stock? Maybe.

A bad year for the company? Not so fast.

Robert Coolbrith from Wells Fargo just published his opinion on AMZN. The analyst believes the investments the e-commerce behemoth has been making during 2021 may flourish in 2022. Yet the analyst warns against the stock’s risks, which may not be as fleeting as we thought.

Let’s dig into his analysis.

Figure 1: Amazon Go store in New York, NY. Amazon Maven | Daniel Martins

Amazon Is Huge

First off, here’s why Coolbrith is so hot on Amazon: Simply put, it’s huge.

The Amazon Maven has already discussed how Amazon is set to outpace FedEx and UPS as the largest delivery service in 2022. Its huge logistical structure has caught Coolbrith’s attention. He called 2021 a year of “massive footprint growth” for the company.

But how massive is it?

Digging deeper into the numbers, we find that there’s at least one Amazon fulfillment center a 45-minute drive away from 77% of the American population. That crazy-big infrastructure is the reason Amazon has delivered 72% of its own packages in 2021.

In a hotly competitive industry like e-commerce, margins tend to get continually pressured. So advantages of scale play a fundamental role.

That’s the reason Amazon has been investing so fiercely in its own logistics infrastructure in 2021. It’s faster and cheaper. And it tends to make Amazon’s e-commerce business more profitable in the long term.

Amazon’s Labor Issues Are Its Biggest Risk

Every investment has risks. And Robert Coolbrith has pointed out some of the biggest ones with Amazon’s stock. They have to do with people.

Amazon has always had labor retention issues. In fact, its turnover rate is roughly 150% per year.

To help keep its fulfillment centers and delivery depots staffed, the company has been on a hiring spree.

During the past 18 months, Amazon has raised its total headcount by 628,000 and has hired another 150,000 workers for the holiday season.

Still, Amazon’s CFO Brian Olsavsky notes labor as the company’s primary capacity constraint.

But Robert Coolbrith believes the Seattle-based company has more than a high turnover problem. As he wrote, wage inflation “could become a persistent part of the narrative amid demographic-driven workforce contraction.”

In the end, this could mean a longer crunch on Amazon’s operating margins than expected.

Why Is Amazon a “Strong Buy”?

Wells Fargo considers Amazon’s strengths to be more significant than its weaknesses. Analyst Robert Coolbrith rates AMZN as a “Strong Buy,” with a price target of $4,250 and a 23% upside. Wall Street’s average consensus is $4,125, considering the opinion of 26 experts.

Why are Coolbrith and other analysts bullish on Amazon?

For one thing, it’s possible that, as Mad Money’s Jim Cramer predicts, Amazon will able to transfer its inflated costs along to consumers.

For another, there’s the jewel in Amazon’s crown: its profitable Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing segment. It contributes a growing chunk of revenue to Amazon’s bottom line and is a market leader.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Amazon Maven)