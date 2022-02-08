Amazon is rumored to be preparing a bid for fitness company Peloton, but the deal would likely be a bad idea for the Seattle-based company. Here's why.

The rumor mill has been churning. According to the Wall Street Journal, fitness company Peloton (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report might be in the crosshairs of a few potential acquirers. The most likely, according to the news source, is Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report.

While there might be a few good reasons why Amazon’s acquisition of Peloton could make sense, I believe that the Seattle-based tech giant would be better off walking away from the deal. Below, I explain why.

Figure 1: Amazon Stock: Peloton Acquisition Is A Bad Idea Photo Illustration by Dom Amatore for The Wall Street Journal; Photo: Zwift

Amazon + Peloton: what happened?

It all started late in January. An active investor urged Peloton’s board of directors to fire the CEO and put the company up for sale. The main reason can probably be best illustrated by the graphs below: sharp decline in product usage and revenues since early 2021.

Peloton has reacted to the decline in demand and waning interest for indoor workouts by scaling back on bike and treadmill production. Investors have not reacted well to the deterioration in business fundamentals or to the management team’s remedy: PTON stock price dropped as far as 85% from the peak reached in early 2021.

Figure 2: Peloton's quarterly total revenue and connected fitness quarterly workouts. Peloton's earnings release

Why Amazon should own Peloton

Truist Securities has been one of the most vocal research shops to defend a deal between Amazon and Peloton. According to analyst Youssef Squali, the cloud and e-commerce leader could benefit by boosting the appeal of its Prime service.

The idea is to add to the Prime offering another well-regarded, premium service like Peloton’s fitness subscription. This could increase the number of Prime users and better justify the higher price of Amazon’s flagship program — it has recently increased in the US to $140 per year, as announced on the company’s Q3 earnings day.

Amazon could also benefit by expanding its consumer hardware portfolio. In addition to a full lineup of Alexa-supported devices, the company has recently launched its Halo wearable brand. Peloton could help Amazon to gain further ground in consumer health and fitness.

Why Amazon should NOT own Peloton

Certainly, there is a case to be made for the marriage between Amazon and Peloton. But a deal would not come without a hefty cost, even following PTON’s market value meltdown of 2021-2022.

Wedbush’s Dan Ives believes that an acquisition of Peloton would carry a price tag of $12 billion to $15 billion. At the midpoint of this range, the Peloton deal could be as expensive as Amazon’s priciest acquisition ever: Whole Foods, in 2017.

To be fair, Amazon is not a struggling company. It has a robust balance sheet and the ability to borrow at low interest rates. But consider the timing of this rumored acquisition.

Amazon has just left behind a “golden era” of at-home consumption that helped to shoot its e-commerce revenues through the roof in 2020 and earlier last year. Then, a perfect storm happened: as digital sales began to slow down relative to the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, Amazon faced supply chain and inflation challenges.

Rather than playing defense, Amazon has been investing heavily in infrastructure, procurement and transportation to ensure that it comes out of this transition period a winner. Those efforts have consumed quite a bit of Amazon’s cash. Free cash flow in the past 12 months has been a negative $9.1 billion vs. positive $31 billion this time last year.

During a period of heavy investment in Amazon’s core business and given the headwinds faced in e-commerce, does it make sense for the Seattle-based company to turn its focus to Peloton? I think that investors could react poorly to the strategic shift.

Then, of course, there is the matter of Peloton’s deteriorating business fundamentals. Stationary bikes were “all the rage” during the pandemic months. But usage has been declining sharply since about a year ago.

I believe that, for a high-growth and relatively low-margin company like Amazon, it does not make sense to own a company like Peloton. Doing so would likely only drag Amazon’s top line trajectory and deteriorate its margin profile.

Twitter speaks

