Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsStockE-commerceAWSMedia
Search
Publish date:

Amazon Stock: Logistics Network At The Center Of The Bull Thesis

Amazon may become the largest delivery service in the US by 2022. The FedEx - UPS duopoly sees its position threatened, and analysts believe Amazon’s e-commerce stands to benefit.
Author:
and

For several years, Amazon has been gradually increasing the reach of its logistics lines. And market leaders FedEx and UPS have watched helplessly as their market shares have slipped.

Figure 1: Amazon Prime boxes.

Figure 1: Amazon Prime boxes.

Amazon’s CEO Worldwide Consumer, David Clark, affirmed in a CNBC interview that the e-commerce titan will become the US’s largest delivery carrier by 2022. This statement was at least partly behind Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak’s decision to reiterate his Overweight rating on Amazon stock  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report with a $4,000 price target. Here’s why this is bullish news.

(Read more from Amazon Maven: Morgan Stanley: Amazon Has a Billion-Dollar Opportunity in 2022)

The big picture

Amazon claims to have doubled the size of its fulfillment network since just 2019, and the company has surpassed 930 facilities in the US. About 100 of those, among fulfillment centers, sort centers, and last-mile delivery stations, were opened just this last September. The company also hired 670,000 employees over the last two years, boosting its total headcount to a whopping 1.4 million.

Amazon has also been looking for ways to mitigate supply chain constraints by investing in both ocean freight and intermodal transportation. The company is expecting 85 new jets to be included in its lines by next year, and it has hired its own flight crews to help bring more product over from China.

Thus far, these expansion efforts have been expensive. The company’s Q3 earnings conference revealed huge costs associated with logistics services. Total fulfillment costs increased to $473 million (50% YoY), whereas shipping costs climbed to $18 billion (20% YoY). Another $4 billion was used to help hire 150,000 extra workers for the busy holiday season.

Delivery auto sufficiency

AMZL (Amazon Logistics) is projected to have a 74% 2019-2021 CAGR. According to Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak, the company will have shipped 6.3 billion packages by the end of 2021, which represents 66% of Amazon’s total volume. In 2019, Amazon shipped just 42% of its own packages. Mr. Nowak states:

“This implies that AMZL shipped 92% of AMZN's total incremental US growth from 2019 to 2021.”

The analyst outlined the three main ways in which AMZL’s growth could pressure FedEx and UPS:

1) The duopoly’s potential leverage with customers will be reduced.

2) Insourcing risk will increase, especially for UPS, since AMZN accounts for 13% of UPS’s total company revenue and a significantly higher percentage of total US volumes.

3) AMZL could become a 3P competitor, something even recent investors thought could be years off. But, as Amazon moves towards becoming the largest US player, this transition might happen sooner rather than later.

Short-term pain, long-term gains

As the Amazon Maven has pointed out, despite their bullishness, Morgan Stanley’s valuation for Amazon is on the conservative side. It’s not hard to see why. From a profit standpoint, the logistics investments, wage increases, and fulfillment spending have crushed Amazon’s margins.

Still, in Mr. Nowak’s own words, what was a FedEx and UPS duopoly “had to contend with the swift rise of the USPS in the last decade, and now AMZL is potentially soon to be the largest parcel carrier in the country.” Amazon is willing to spend plenty in the short term to strengthen its network and capture market share.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Amazon Maven)

06efde2e-4d35-acd9-02aa-c26c01bf3f0f
News

Amazon Stock: Logistics Network At The Center Of The Bull Thesis

1 minute ago
anirudh-wKeZstqxKTQ-unsplash
News

Morgan Stanley: Amazon Has a Billion-Dollar Opportunity in 2022

Dec 6, 2021
bigstock-seattle-wa-usa-february---410435110
Stock

Amazon Stock: Will It Ramp Up Into 2022?

Dec 3, 2021
CEC10745-0C7F-440A-A30C-BFBDC961293B
Stock

What History Says About Amazon Stock in December

Dec 2, 2021
f4bd1e05-52345681_10156606559473124_7930833184248299520_n-2
Stock

Amazon Stock in 2022: Growth At A Reasonable Price

Nov 30, 2021
Amazon-package-box-holiday-Christmas-ornament-shutterstock_1252857052
Stock

Amazon Stock: Expert Sees 25% Gains As Holiday Season Starts

Nov 29, 2021
Amazon-and-Goldman-Sachs.png
News

Amazon Stock Is A 2022 Top Pick, Says This Bank

Nov 23, 2021
amazon-scout
News

3 Key Initiatives That Make Amazon A Last-Mile Delivery Winner

Nov 22, 2021
rivian-s-amazon-delivery-van
News

Rivian’s Importance To Amazon’s Long-Term Strategy

Nov 19, 2021