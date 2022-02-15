Berkshire Hathaway has just disclosed its Q4 position in Amazon. Here is how bullish Warren Buffett and his team have been about Amazon stock.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report has just released its most recent form 13F containing the conglomerate’s holdings as of the end of 2021. Few might know that the Omaha-based company has owned Amazon stock (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report for nearly three years.

Today, the Amazon Maven talks about how bullish Mr. Buffett might be about Amazon stock.

Figure 1: Amazon Stock: How Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Is Positioned Reuters

AMZN: only a top 20 holding

Between Q3 and Q4 of last year, Berkshire maintained its AMZN position intact. Warren Buffett’s company owns 0.11% of the Seattle-based tech giant, which in turn represents 0.5% of Berkshire’s portfolio.

AMZN’s total allocation dipped sequentially, from 0.6% in Q3. Yet, this was not due to shares being sold, but rather due to a loss of market value relative to Berkshire’s other positions.

The chart below shows how Amazon stock, in blue, underperformed Berkshire stock, in green, in the last three months of the year. AMZN’s position should have declined even further in 2022, since tech stocks have been particularly weak in the last 6 weeks relative to a Warren Buffett-type portfolio.

Figure 2: Amazon stock, in blue, underperformed Berkshire stock, in green, in the last three months of the year. Stock Rover

Currently, AMZN is Berkshire’s 19th largest position. This is a very small holding relative to the rest of the market. For example, Amazon represents 4% of the large-cap S&P 500 and 7% of the tech-rich Nasdaq 100.

Below is a visual representation of Berkshire’s position in Amazon stock relative to Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and the rest of the portfolio.

Figure 3: Berkshire’s position in Amazon stock relative to Apple AAPL and the rest of the portfolio. DM Martins Research

How bullish is Buffett on AMZN?

As we explained a few months ago, Warren Buffett was not personally responsible for picking AMZN for his company’s portfolio. Investment managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler were likely the ones in charge of this decision.

At least on the surface, it is unlikely that the Oracle of Omaha would have pounded the table on Amazon, back in Q1 of 2019. He is not known for buying stocks that boast a P/E as rich as Amazon’s — around 60 times today, in 2022 terms.

But Berkshire’s decision to own shares have proven to be a decent one so far. Whale Wisdom estimates an average price paid of $1,792 for a stock that is worth north of $3,100 today. That is a respectable 68% gain for Berkshire in less than three years, even through the last several months of underperformance.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway owns only a bit of Amazon stock: 0.5% of the conglomerate’s portfolio. Do you think that Buffett’s company should be more aggressively positioned in AMZN?

