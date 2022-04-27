Amazon Stock: How Rivian Automotive May Impact Its Q1 Earnings

Amazon's investment in Rivian resulted in huge gains last quarter. But investors shouldn't count on history repeating itself.

Rivian Automotive’s (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report IPO generated an approximately $11 billion gain for Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report. That drove the e-commerce company's fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) through the roof — Amazon reported EPS of $27.75, far greater than the expected $3.66.

This time around, analysts are projecting Amazon’s EPS to be $8.22. The question is, if Amazon’s higher-than-expected Q4 EPS helped the stock build momentum last time, can we expect Rivian to help lift Amazon stock again?

Here's why investors shouldn't count on it.

Amazon's Rivian Loss

When disclosing their balance sheets each quarter, companies must update the fair values for securities they hold. In the case of public companies, these securities are valued in terms of market capitalization, by using the last trading day of the quarter.

When Amazon reported net income of $14.3 billion, of which $11.8 billion corresponded to non-operating income from its stock investment in Rivian, the electric automaker's shares traded at $103.69.

However, on March 3, Rivian's stock was down by more than 50%, being traded at $50.24. Since gains from Rivian’s IPO were not realized, Amazon lost about $5.9 billion — 50% — just by holding the stock.

A Tough Recovery

The e-commerce industry isn't the only one suffering from macroeconomic headwinds. Rivian is dealing with a major shortage of key parts, such as semiconductors.

Is this a short-term constraint? Maybe. However, the electric vehicle (EV) sector might have even more challenges ahead.

According to the company’s CEO, RJ Scaringe, EV makers will have a hard time trying to fill the need for electric batteries. In his words, microchip shortages would look like a "small appetizer to what we are about to feel on battery cells over the next two decades.”

What Wall Street Is Saying

Despite every headwind Rivian is currently facing, analysts are still bullish on the stock. According to TipRanks, the electric automaker has six buy recommendations, versus one sell rating. The average price target is $85, implying an impressive 150% upside.

According to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, microchip shortages are the main constraint in the short term and might interfere in the sector’s projections for the next five years. However, he is confident the world’s transition to electric vehicles will happen, and Rivian stands to benefit.

