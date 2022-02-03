Amazon Stock Ahead Of Earnings: What The Experts Are Saying

Wall Street analysts have made their claims and placed their bets on Amazon just before the company’s Q4 earnings. Is AMZN a buy ahead of its latest earnings report?

After nearly 18 months of trading sideways, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report will be disclosing its Q4 2021 financial results on February 3. The company’s results are not only important for AMZN shareholders but also for investors in the stock market in general.

The e-commerce giant’s results will offer important macroeconomic insights on inflation, labor market shortages, and consumer patterns across the U.S. and beyond — not to mention sway investor sentiment in either direction.

Watched so closely by many Wall Street experts, Amazon currently garners very bullish sentiment. The consensus rating on the stock is a “strong buy,” and the average price target is $4,200, which implies a 39% upside from current levels. However, some analysts are not quite as bullish as they were a few months ago.

Here is what experts have been saying about Amazon, good and bad, before earnings.

Bullish, but careful

On the “less bullish” side of things is Goldman Sachs’ Eric Sheridan. Sheridan stated that Goldman Sachs “continue[s] to highlight Amazon as our top large cap idea for FY2022." But he reiterated his $4,100 price target, originally made in November 2021 — that target is just a bit below Wall Street’s average.

Taking an even more conservative view is BMO Capital’s Daniel Salmon, who cut his price target from $4,100 to $3,600, even while keeping his “Outperform” rating on Amazon’s shares. Though he still sees overall upside for the company, Salmon has some concerns about worldwide supply chain constraints, which he believes will trim online stores’ and third-party sellers’ revenues in 2022 and 2023.

More aggressively bullish

UBS’ Kunal Madhukar lowered his target price on Amazon to $4,550, from $4,700, saying that the e-commerce titan’s performance potential for 2022 remains unclear. However, he still offers a “strong buy” recommendation on the stock.

Despite some uncertainty on the margins, Madhukar is still very optimistic about Amazon, pointing to the strength of the company’s web services (i.e., AWS) and advertising, as well as its healthy Prime and FBA fees. He says all these factors will contribute to solid EBIT in the long-term.

“We remain constructive on AMZN shares, particularly for 2H21, though we take a more conservative stance on near-term EBIT reflecting risk that some cost pressures in 4Q remain sticky in 1H. However, we think signs of faster growth and better margins could emerge toward mid-2022”, said Mr. Madhukar.

And Mr. Madhukar is not alone. Monness Crespi Hardt’s Brian White maintained his target price at $4,500, stating that “Amazon is uniquely positioned to exit this crisis as one of the biggest beneficiaries of accelerated digital transformation.”

The Amazon Maven’s take

Given Amazon’s historical share price, the stock is looking particularly cheap these days. As Daniel Martins, founder of DM Martins Research, argues, Amazon is being traded at 20.7 times its 2025 P/E multiple, assuming the company meets Wall Street’s expectations. That’s comparable to Microsoft’s P/E multiple and lower than Apple’s.

A word of warning, though: Amazon’s ability to meet Wall Street’s bullish expectations depends on improvements in the functioning of global supply-chains, moderating inflation, and an increase in labor supply. Such conditions may take a while to be realized, which may in turn make Amazon less appealing to the short-term investor.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Amazon Maven)