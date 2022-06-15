Despite being bearish on many tech stocks, the investment bank is keeping Amazon as its top pick. Here's why.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) Report has had a heavy hand in the past few days. Analyst Eric Sheridan has been slashing many of his investment recommendations. His most notorious recent downgrade is Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report, which he rated as a “sell” with a price target of $186.

Sheridan has also been bearish on Roblox (RBLX) - Get Roblox Corporation Class A Report, Frontdoor (FTDR) - Get Frontdoor Inc. Report, eBay (EBAY) - Get eBay Inc. Report, Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb Inc. Report, and Ubisoft (UBSFY) .

However, despite its recent losses, Sheridan has kept Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report as Goldman's top pick for 2022. Here's why.

Figure 1: Amazon Stock: 55% Upside Potential, says Goldman Sachs Getty Images

(Read more from Amazon Maven: Inflationary Scenario: Why Amazon Stock Could Be Undervalued)

Lower Expectations, Higher Upside

At the end of 2021, Goldman was significantly bullish on Amazon stock. The investment firm expected the e-commerce behemoth’s multi-streams of revenue would lead to better diversification and, by consequence, higher profitability. At the time, Sheridan had a price target price of $4,100 on AMZN, which represented a potential upside of 15%l.

However, the macroeconomic scenario led Amazon to report worse-than-expected results, and the analyst reviewed his projections on the company. Sheridan has lowered his estimated revenue and EBIT growth assumptions, as the global consumer environment has been trimming e-commerce growth.

“We view current levels as fully reflective of investor concerns on both revenues and profitability into 2022 and view AMZN exposed to a number of broader secular growth themes,” he commented. As a result, Goldman lowered its target on Amazon stock from $185 to $170. The recent valuation still implies a 55% upside.

What Other Firms Are Saying

BMO Capital Markets’ Daniel Salmon has reiterated Amazon stock as its top pick, with a price target of $172.50. Salmon believes the company is poised to overcome headwinds and expand profitability, as it is also well positioned in two highly growing industries — e-commerce and cloud computing.

"Labor optimization is underway, and we expect fixed-cost overcapacity to be absorbed by the holiday season. Once clear of these headwinds, we expect AMZN's position leading the secular shift to consumer e-commerce and enterprise cloud services should return to the fore," he noted.

Citigroup seems to agree, as the firm recently added Amazon to its list of “oversold stocks,” suggesting this would be the time to “buy the stock on the dip.” Citi removed AMZN from its top pick list after the company disclosed its results for the first quarter.

By adding Amazon stock to its “oversold” list and taking into consideration the fact that Citi’s Ronald Josey prices AMZN at $205, we could imply Citi believes investor fears are exaggerated and the negative impact on Amazon financials in the first quarter could be overcome by the upcoming quarters.

Our Take

As acknowledged by Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky, the company's profitability has been bleeding because of both internal and external factors. The first are related to higher wages and overstaffing and are easier to stanch. Investors should be watching closely whether the company is increasing or decreasing its headcount.

The external factors, however, are a much deeper wound. Inflation rates remain high, which basically affects people’s willingness to buy stuff, and fuel costs are still a concern, which ultimately leads to higher shipping expenses. Since it’s impossible to predict when these factors will ease, it is hard to predict when Amazon’s expected upside potential will actually come to fruition.