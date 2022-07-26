The e-commerce titan is pushing further into the healthcare industry by purchasing the primary-care company. This might create some optimism on the behemoth’s long-term strategy.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report is striking a deal to acquire healthcare provider One Medical (ONEM) - Get 1Life Healthcare Inc. Report in a $3.9 billion all-cash transaction. This will be the e-commerce giant's third largest deal, behind the acquisitions of grocery chain Whole Foods and Hollywood studio MGM.

It should not come as a surprise that Amazon is moving into the healthcare industry. The company acquired mail-order pharmacy PillPack Inc. in 2019 for $750 million.

Here's why I believe Amazon’s acquisition and move into healthcare is a positive move for the company and its stock.

Figure 1: Amazon Is Acquiring One Medical: Why That's Bullish News Amazon

(Read more from the Amazon Maven: Amazon Prime Day: Was It Enough to Save the Quarter?)

Why One Medical?

One Medical's business basically consists of both in-person primary care services and around-the clock telehealth appointments. The company operates 182 medical offices in 25 U.S. markets. Consumers access physicians through paid subscriptions.

However, it's far from being a market leader. While One Medical has 767 million members, its biggest rival, Teladoc (TDOC) - Get Teladoc Health Inc. Report, has nearly 54 million.

News of the deal seemed to better please One Medical shareholders than Amazon investors. Following the announcement, the healthcare company's stock soared 67%, but Amazon’s barely climbed 1%.

That's not a surprise, because Amazon has agreed to pay $18 per share for One Medical — a 77% premium on its stock's last trading price.

But the premium might be nothing compared to the synergies that Amazon Health Services Senior Vice President Neil Lindsay is counting on. "We think healthcare is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention,” he stated.

Among the many inconveniences associated with our healthcare system as-is, he listed making an appointment, taking time off work, finding a parking spot, and going to a drug store.

The Hidden Synergy

But I don't think the key reason why Amazon acquired One Medical involves improving industry inefficiencies. In my opinion, what truly makes this deal valuable enough to justify paying a 77% premium on a loss-making company is the fact that Amazon is not an e-commerce company. Rather, it's a tech company.

By offering low-cost healthcare services (probably along with its Prime membership program), Amazon will be able to gather valuable data from its users and develop new and more efficient products.

In other words, the One Medical acquisition might represent Amazon’s path not only to healthcare, but to the healthtech market.

A Long-Term Strategy

In the end, Wall Street seems bullish on the acquisition. Citi analyst Daniel Grosslight wrote that the "blending of virtual and in-person care is core to both One Medical and Amazon Care's strategy."

I still wouldn’t expect any real changes in Amazon’s streams of revenue now, though. Building a healthcare e-commerce strategy, gathering data that can be used to offer more efficient treatments, and finally profiting from them is a process that certainly takes time.

Still, it makes me bullish on Amazon’s long-term strategy and, therefore, its stock.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Amazon Maven)