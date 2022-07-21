Despite being bullish on the e-commerce titan, Wall Street analysts cut their price targets last week. Could Amazon's stock be slowly losing its appeal?

Wall Street’s top investment firms are confident Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report is still poised to deliver two-digit annual growth. According to Tip Ranks, of the 32 analysts covering the stock, only one has a “hold” recommendation. The other 31 have an "outperform" rating.

Yet many of those analysts have also lowered their price targets for Amazon in the last two weeks. This would imply their previous valuations were over-optimistic.

As we approach Amazon’s second-quarter earnings release, which message should investors focus their attention on: the drop in price targets or the "buy" recommendation?

Figure 1: Amazon: Good Company, Bad Timing Amazon

Amazon Is a Good Company

Until recently, the market considered Big Tech companies to be relatively safe. All of the "FAANG" stocks — Meta (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report, and Amazon — enjoyed massive scale advantages and produced generous mountains of cash.

They even appeared to be pandemic-proof, as their stocks soared while many traditional companies tumbled.

However, the fairy tale has come to an end, and tech stocks have sunk in 2022.

Meta and Netflix, in particular, have bled heavily this year. Alphabet and Apple have somehow managed to keep from tanking their stocks.

In my opinion, Amazon is a good company, much closer to Apple and Amazon than to Meta and Netflix.

Take Netflix, for example. Its biggest problem isn't a macro headwind or another bad effect of the economic cycle. It's losing subscribers to heated competition. The same goes for Meta — it's losing market share to TikTok. Neither company's problems are going to go away once the economy improves.

On the other hand, Amazon will be ready to flourish again once the economy recovers its growth track. Not only is the Seattle-based titan the market leader in two important industries — e-commerce and cloud computing — but no competitor can outlast it in our current inflationary scenario.

Bad Timing

Of course, that's not to say that all of Amazon's issues are external. But they do play important roles in the company's ability to generate revenue.

Growing inflation causes higher interest rates, and higher interest rates cause the cost of borrowing to increase. It also makes cash and equity more expensive.

Considering that Amazon spent much of its cash on infrastructure investments, it is natural that investors are more likely to think Amazon is a less efficient company, instead of blaming the current market cycle.

A Great Opportunity?

Amazon’s lower-than-expected results are related mostly to macroeconomics. Eventually, favorable winds will blow again.

Amazon is a good investment for the long term. So the current selloff is a good opportunity to purchase the stock at a discount.

Monness Crespi Hart analyst Brian White would agree. He recently lowered his price target from $185 to $172, but noted that Amazon is “well positioned as a key beneficiary of digital transformation, but the economy appears to be in a recession, regulatory headwinds persist, equity markets are in turmoil, and the geopolitical landscape has been daunting.”

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Amazon Maven)