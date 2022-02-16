3 Game Companies Amazon Could Partner With

After Microsoft’s massive planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard and Sony’s buying Bungie, here are three game publishers that could enhance Amazon’s offensive against the game industry.

Many Big Tech companies have been on a game company spending spree. Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report recently announced it will buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report for a record $68.7 billion.

And Sony (SONY) - Get Sony Group Corporation Report Interactive CEO Jim Ryan has stated that Bungie was only the first of many buyouts.

Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report Games division just launched a new project, Lost Ark, that has claimed the title of second most played game on Steam ever. Here are our picks to help Amazon Games to expand even further.

Electronic Arts

Amazon’s efforts have been concentrated on massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs). This video game category gathers multiple players online. Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report subsidiary BioWare was responsible for the popular MMORPG Star Wars: The Old Republic. This shows the company possesses the know-how to enhance Amazon’s strategy in the world of RPGs.

Also, California-based Electronic Arts' portfolio shares synergies with Amazon’s marketing efforts: EA owns the popular Madden franchise, while Amazon Prime holds exclusive rights for transmitting NFL's Thursday Night Football.

And because Electronic Arts is frequently accused of valuing monetization over delivering satisfying products, the company’s public image could benefit from such partnership with (or acquisition by) Amazon Games.

Capcom

Activision’s appeal for Microsoft is partially because of its famous video game franchises. Sony responded in the same manner by acquiring the producer of one of the most famous Xbox series, Halo.

If the secret for running a successful video game publisher is having long-beloved franchises under its umbrella, Capcom (CCOEY) is the right partner for Amazon Games. The Japanese company produces a great variety of game series, such as Resident Evil and Street Fighter, which could ultimately help Amazon diversify its portfolio (which is currently concentrated in MMORPGs).

Square Enix

And our last guess is another Japanese company. If Amazon’s intention is to venture deeper into the world of RPGs, the producer of the Final Fantasy franchise could be its right partner.

In fact, since their debut, Activision franchises Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon have been linked mostly to Sony’s PlayStation. They may soon belong to Microsoft, thanks to the proposed deal.

In response, Sony acquired Bungie, the producer of Halo.

An Amazon partnership with Square Enix (SQNNY) could shake things up even more, as the Final Fantasy franchise is also closely linked to Sony.

