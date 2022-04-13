Amazon’s video streaming arm has been crushing its competitors. Here's how Amazon could win the streaming wars.

A recent Seeking Alpha article from Bluesea Research includes valuable information on the video streaming market, leading to an astonishing conclusion: Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report Prime Video could be about to become the king of the streaming industry.

The main reason is actually quite simple: By including a pool of other services into its Prime membership, such as Prime Delivery and music streaming, Amazon created the ultimate membership program — one that none of its competitors is able to emulate.

When that is translated into numbers, we get to the conclusion Prime Video’s valuation could be about to hit $1 trillion soon. Here's where we think Amazon's video streaming service is headed.

Figure 1: Amazon Prime Video Could be Worth $1 Trillion in a Few Years iStock

An Undeniably Better Product

The video streaming industry is highly competitive, forcing each company to innovate in order to stay growing. Disney’s (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report service has the most valuable franchises, while Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report has been venturing into making its own games. But Amazon has by far the best pool of value added to its streaming service.

According to JPMorgan, for a $139 annual fee, Amazon delivers a service worth $1,000, something hard — perhaps even impossible — for competitors to copy. Why? Because they’ve already tried.

Not long ago, Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report considered launching their own streaming services but abandoned the idea after acknowledging the necessary

investments. Comparavetely, it seems unlikely Netflix or Disney will ever make a move into the e-commerce or cloud industry. As Warren Buffett would say, it seems Amazon Prime Video has a sizable economic moat.

Faster and Stronger

Netflix stock took a hit after reporting a slowdown in subscriber base growth, the main driver of its stock's valuation. Applying this same criteria to Amazon, however, we notice the company's subscription business is still accelerating and has surpassed revenues generated by its main competitor:

Figure 2: Amazon and Netflix's revenues generated by subscription services (in billions). Company’s filings

But how solid is Amazon’s subscription business? A good opportunity to measure that is by watching if revenue growth decelerates after price hikes.

On the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings conference call, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said the subscription cost for Prime will be raised by nearly 17%. We'll have to wait to see if that increase affects revenue growth. But if history is any guide, we have nothing to worry about. See below:

Figure 3: Number of subscribers (in million) vs. price. Market Pulse Research

A Trillion-Dollar Opportunity

By growing faster than the competition and by presenting low churn rates, the valuation of Amazon's streaming business could skyrocket in a few years. According to Bluesea Research, it may not be an overstatement to say Amazon Prime Video could be a trillion-dollar-company.

“If current growth rates are maintained, Amazon’s subscription revenue would be hitting $100 billion by 2026-27. At a lower P/S multiple of 10, the standalone valuation of this business should easily hit $1 trillion,” wrote the analyst.

If this scenario plays out, shareholders should expect a new bullish rally in Amazon stock — a decent reward for those who held on throughout 2021.

