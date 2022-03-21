Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank has initiated coverage of Amazon. Despite a shaky macroeconomic outlook, the firm is setting high expectations for Amazon’s e-commerce segment in 2022.

Deutsche Bank’s Lee Horowitz has just started covering Amazon stock, and he believes Wall Street is underappreciating the company’s upside potential. The analyst puts Amazon’s e-commerce segment at the core of his bullish thesis, in spite of the reduced tailwinds offered by a post-pandemic world.

Mr. Horowitz also has faith in Amazon’s grocery chain and its cloud arm, AWS. Resting on these three pillars, he believes Amazon will be able to deliver double-digit growth for the next few years. That projected growth has prompted him to assign Amazon a $4,100 target price, which represents an upside of 30% from current levels.

Read on for a more detailed look at Horowitz’s thesis.

Figure 1: Deutsche Bank Is Betting On Amazon’s E-commerce Segment Amazon

Double bullishness for e-commerce

Wall Street’s consensus expectation is that Amazon’s online retail revenue will grow 12.5% this year. But Mr. Horowitz is twice as bullish: his projections point to 25% growth. He expects Amazon’s grocery sales to make significant gains, and he sees long-term infrastructure investments beginning to pay off.

"Now, as investment growth slows, we believe that revenue will revert back to more closely match growth in the underlying infrastructure, which CFO Brian Olavsky mentioned should closely match the growth of our [Amazon’s] underlying businesses," stated Mr. Horowitz in his analysis.

Grocery leading the online expansion

Many analysts have been skeptical of Amazon’s expansion into the grocery services market. In a recent CNBC interview, Jack Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management, likened Amazon’s grocery business to an “expensive hobby.” But Deutsche Bank’s Lee Horowitz argues Amazon’s entrance into the “multi-channel grocery” business has barely begun; he says that the company has only started gaining traction and market share.

Horowitz believes that “ongoing share gains in the massive grocery market” will be an important growth driver for Amazon’s e-commerce segment as consumers continue to expand on the list of goods they buy through the company.

In Mr. Horowitz’s projections, even after the pandemic completely subsides, 85% of consumers’ grocery shopping will be online. With Amazon being “ranked as the top grocer amongst consumers,” Horowitz sees the Seattle-based company as poised to capture significant market share during this digital transition.

AWS still growing by double-digits

Lastly, Horowitz points to Amazon Web Services, which generated nearly 75% of the company's operating income in 2021. Mr. Horowitz expects revenues generated from AWS to grow from $62 billion in 2021 to $83 billion in 2022 and $107 billion in 2023 — that’s 34% and 29% YoY growth, respectively.

The analyst also highlighted the fact that Amazon’s Web Services business has “$80 billion in gross backlog additions” and that “the margin implications at AWS as this backlog revenue flows through” will cause operating income gains that might surpass Wall Street’s expectations.

All in all, Horowitz sees plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Amazon’s future, especially when compared to the more tepid consensus on Wall Street.

