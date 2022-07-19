2022 Prime Day was Amazon’s best event so far. With the second-quarter earnings announcement approaching, will we finally see the stock turn around?

High inflation trimmed Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report e-commerce growth in the first quarter of 2022. The segment made 1% less than it did the year before.

Last week, Amazon held its annual Prime Day sales event. While the sale barely caused a ripple in AMZN stock, it should offer investors a spark of hope. Here's why.

Figure 1: Amazon Prime Day: Was It Enough to Save the Quarter? Amazon

Everyone Was Already Bearish (and That’s a Good Sign)

One effect of higher-than-expected inflation rates is the need to revise retail industry projections. Analyst forecasts anticipated that Prime Day would be positive, but far from spectacular.

“We estimate that Prime Day will contribute $8.1 billion in gross merchandising volume and $4.7 billion to net sales,” said Jefferies Financial Group’s Brent Hill.

And JPMorgan’s Doug Anmuth predicted the two-day event would generate $3.8 billion in incremental revenue for Amazon — a 7% increase year over year.

Amazon has not disclosed its Prime Day sales figures, despite announcing that 2022's event beat a historical record. However, according to Adobe’s (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report projections, revenues reached $12 billion, an 8.5% increase over 2021.

This would mean the e-commerce juggernaut did better during the Prime Day event than analysts expected. And that could extend to the company’s entire second quarter.

Prime Day Is Not Salvation Day

Let’s start by stating it is not a bad idea to purchase Amazon stock on Prime Day.

According to Yahoo Finance contributor Louis Navellier, historically, investing in Amazon's stock on the first day of Prime Day and then holding for a month has generated an average return of 6.62%.

However, purchasing and holding the stock for any other month-long period would generate merely a 3.95% return.

Still, I don’t believe Prime Day significantly influences Amazon's stock. The e-commerce segment sold $407 billion at a 1.6% operating margin in 2021. This means the event adds very little to its bottom line and is far from being the most important driver of cash flow.

A Spark of Bullishness

Wall Street was hopeful inflationary pressures would ease and Amazon would get back on its growth track by the second half of the year. As we approach August, inflation is still far from under control, with another 75-basis-point interest rate hike still on the table.

In such a tough scenario, Prime Day's better-than-expected revenues could be a positive macroeconomic sign from a consumer standpoint.

Yet it is just a small spark of hope. According to JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth, “E-commerce still faces pressures from ongoing supply-chain disruption and a tight labor market, along with inflation and slowing consumer discretionary spending, all of which could weigh on [near-term] growth and [full-year] profitability.”

