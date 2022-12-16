Amazon has closed a contract worth $9 billion with the Pentagon. Some analysts argue this will enhance the company’s bull case. It might not be so simple, though.

The four largest cloud-computing companies are joining forces to aid the Pentagon on building its own cloud computing network. The project will be called Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) and is poised to put $9 billion into Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Free Report, Microsoft’s (MSFT) - Get Free Report, Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Free Report, and Oracle’s (ORCL) - Get Free Report coffers.

Analysts such as Citigroup’s Ronald Josey believe the contract helps to build up Amazon’s bull case. I personally disagree on that matter, because I believe the contract will have little effect on Amazon's stock price. Here's why.

Figure 1: Web Services: Why the Pentagon Contract Is Unlikely to Save Amazon Stock Getty Images

Wall Street’s Point of View

Wall Street is quite positive about the Pentagon contract.

“We view the JWCC contract as a potential catalyst for continued public sector work along with continued adoption of AWS [Amazon Web Services] across most every major industry,” Josey wrote.

The cloud industry, which so far has been considered inflation-proof, has experienced some major setbacks during the second half of 2022. The Pentagon's investment will be very welcome and allow the cloud-computing giants to take a breather before a potential economic recession.

The deal might also work as a catalyst for future public investments. According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, the Pentagon contract is “only the tip of the iceberg.” The analyst believes the deal will open the door to as much as an additional $30 billion from government contracts.

The Contract's Fine Print

Despite the AWS bull case and the fact that Amazon's cloud-computing arm is responsible for the company's free cash flow, there are three main reasons why I'm doubtful that the Pentagon contract will help Amazon recover its mojo:

The $9 billion isn't going directly into AWS’s financial statements. Amazon and three other companies will share the Pentagon contract. Also, the contract will run through 2028. Therefore, there won’t be any significant instant change in Amazon’s financials to justify stock momentum. The collective work might be a double-edged sword. In the tech industry there is always a war for talent. Having four tech giants working together could help Amazon steal some talented employees for its own team, but Amazon could also lose talent to the other companies. The drivers of Amazon’s bear case will most likely still be around in 2023. Truth is, while current macroeconomic woes don’t ease, the e-commerce segment will continue to struggle — and so will Amazon's stock.

What's Ahead for Amazon?

Despite the bumps in the road, Amazon’s future seems bright. The Pentagon will hardly be the last public institution to invest in the cloud segment. As the public sector invests in AWS, Amazon's cloud-computing business will have a new driver of revenue growth.

But in the short run, we might still see some bleeding in AWS — or at least, not see astronomic growth.

During the third-quarter, Amazon's cloud unit grew by only 27% year over year — its slowest growth since 2014 and lower than the 32% that Wall Street had estimated.

It might take more than a Pentagon contract to fix that.

